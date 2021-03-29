District 22-4A baseball, softball standings; schedule for the week

Here are the updated District 22-4A baseball and softball standings and schedule for the week:

BASEBALL

LC-M (9-9, 3-0)

Orangefield (10-5-2, 3-1)

Silsbee (11-5-1, 2-1)

Lumberton (12-4-1, 2-2)

Vidor (9-10, 2-2)

Bridge City (8-9-1, 0-3)

WO-S (2-11, 0-3)

SOFTBALL

LC-M (17-5-1, 5-0)

Orangefield (16-4-2, 5-0)

Bridge City (7-9-1, 3-2)

Lumberton (10-8-2, 3-2)

Vidor (11-7, 2-4)

WO-S (7-12, 0-5)

Silsbee (2-16, 0-5)

THIS WEEKS SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

Tuesday, Mar. 30

Lumberton at Bridge City

LC-M at Orangefield

WO-S at Silsbee

Apr. 1

Bridge City at WO-S

Orangefield at Vidor

LC-M at Silsbee

SOFTBALL

Tuesday, Mar. 30

LC-M at Orangefield

Silsbee at WO-S

Lumberton at Bridge City

Apr. 1

LC-M at Silsbee

Orangefield at Vidor

Bridge City at WO-S