TWU CWE to launch $250,000 grant program for women veterans

DENTON — The Center for Women Entrepreneurs (CWE) at Texas Woman’s University announced its inaugural Veteran Woman Entrepreneur Grant program, which supports women veterans in Texas who own their own businesses or are interested in launching one.

Up to $250,000 in grant funds will be awarded in increments of $1,000 to $10,000 to qualified Texas women veterans who are starting or who have existing businesses. It is the CWE’s first grant program aimed specifically at helping veterans and is open to women entrepreneurs throughout Texas.

The application for the Veteran Woman Entrepreneur Grant will open on April 14, 2021 and a completed online application must be submitted before 5 p.m., May 14, 2021. Winners will be announced on June 12, 2021, Women Veterans Day.

Grant funding may be used for the purchase of machinery, equipment or technology; acquisition of new inventory or raw materials; purchase and installation of fixtures or display units; property improvements; marketing; or other business-related activity that is aligned with the purpose of the program. Grants cannot be used for wages, salaries and sales tax.

Awardees must meet with the Center’s small business advisor, veteran mentors and complete a virtual training series hosted by the CWE to receive funding. The course will cover topics related to business plan development, marketing, legal matters, accounting and financing.

“The Center for Women Entrepreneurs is thrilled to offer this unique grant program for Texas women veterans,” said Tracy Irby, CWE director. “Women veteran entrepreneurs typically bring in lower receipts than their counterparts in other women-owned businesses, and this program aims to help an established business increase revenue with added inventory, machinery or equipment or give prospective entrepreneurs a boost to get their business launched.”

For more information, FAQs and to apply, visit https://twu.edu/center-women-entrepreneurs/veteran-woman-grant/.

The CWE is a program of TWU’s Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership. The institute is dedicated to preparing women to take on successful roles in business and public service to ensure women have the education to establish careers as successful C-suite executives, the skills for building entrepreneurial businesses and the framework needed to run for public office.