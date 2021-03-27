Trunk Sale brings out a crowd

Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) is holding a Trunk Sale at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church parking lot, located at 1401 W. Park in Orange from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 27. Ruth Hancock came up with the idea for event.

“We have Trunk or Treat for Halloween so why not a Trunk Sale?” Hancock said Saturday morning.

The P.E.O. Sisterhood provides scholarships for women.

“We are about educating women,” Hancock said.

New and gently used items include china, kitchenware, household items, sporting equipment, fishing gear, home décor, clothes, books, shoes and much more.