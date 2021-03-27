expand
March 27, 2021

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 3.15-3.21.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:02 am Saturday, March 27, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from March 15 – March 21, 2021:

Monday, March 15

  • Disturbance at the 4200 block of Darlene Street in Orange
  • Assault at the 6600 block of Exxon Street in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 8500 block of Edgar Drive in Orange
  • Theft at the 5000 block of Williamson Road in Orange

Tuesday, March 16

  • Suspicious vehicle near Lola and Dennis Street in Orange
  • Assault at the 4000 block of Risa in Orange
  • Assault at the 100 block of Woodlawn Street in Vidor
  • Theft at the 3700 block of Old Peveto Road in Orange
  • Burglary at the 100 block of Crosby Road in Vidor

Wednesday, March 17

  • Disturbance at the 400 block of Waddell Road in Vidor
  • Assault at the 1300 block of Lewis Drive in Orange
  • Trespass at an unspecified location on State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 12000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange

Thursday, March 18

  • Sexual assault of a child in the Orange area
  • Theft at the 200 block of Lakeview Road in Vidor
  • Trespass at the 700 block of Vista in Vidor
  • Missing person at the 2000 block of Hibiscus Drive in Orange
  • Sexual assault of a child in Vidor area

Friday, March 19

  • Burglary at the 2300 block of West Norman Circle in Orange
  • Suspicious person at the 4000 block of Ella Lane in Vidor. A person was arrested.
  • Suspicious vehicle at the 100 block of Crosby Road in Vidor

Saturday, March 20

  • Threats at the 200 block of Carla Street in Vidor
  • Threats at the 5800 block of Old Hwy 87 in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 10400 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange
  • Accidental shooting in Vidor. Deputy was dispatched to Baptist hospital in Beaumont in reference to an accidental shooting.
  • Disturbance at the 1200 block of Sandra Lane in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 3700 block of Montrose Street in Vidor
  • Assault at the 600 block of East Railroad in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 1300 block of Concord Road in Vidor

Sunday, March 21

  • Disturbance at the 13000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Reckless driving on State Hwy. 12 in Mauriceville
  • Theft at the 1600 block of Willowbend Drive in Vidor
  • Animal bite at the 2500 block of Abes Drive in Orange
  • Stolen vehicle at the 15000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor
  • Assault at the 900 block of Yandell Street in Vidor

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

