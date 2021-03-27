Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 3.15-3.21.21

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from March 15 – March 21, 2021:

Monday, March 15

Disturbance at the 4200 block of Darlene Street in Orange

Assault at the 6600 block of Exxon Street in Orange

Disturbance at the 8500 block of Edgar Drive in Orange

Theft at the 5000 block of Williamson Road in Orange

Tuesday, March 16

Suspicious vehicle near Lola and Dennis Street in Orange

Assault at the 4000 block of Risa in Orange

Assault at the 100 block of Woodlawn Street in Vidor

Theft at the 3700 block of Old Peveto Road in Orange

Burglary at the 100 block of Crosby Road in Vidor

Wednesday, March 17

Disturbance at the 400 block of Waddell Road in Vidor

Assault at the 1300 block of Lewis Drive in Orange

Trespass at an unspecified location on State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Disturbance at the 12000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange

Thursday, March 18

Sexual assault of a child in the Orange area

Theft at the 200 block of Lakeview Road in Vidor

Trespass at the 700 block of Vista in Vidor

Missing person at the 2000 block of Hibiscus Drive in Orange

Sexual assault of a child in Vidor area

Friday, March 19

Burglary at the 2300 block of West Norman Circle in Orange

Suspicious person at the 4000 block of Ella Lane in Vidor. A person was arrested.

Suspicious vehicle at the 100 block of Crosby Road in Vidor

Saturday, March 20

Threats at the 200 block of Carla Street in Vidor

Threats at the 5800 block of Old Hwy 87 in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 10400 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange

Accidental shooting in Vidor. Deputy was dispatched to Baptist hospital in Beaumont in reference to an accidental shooting.

Disturbance at the 1200 block of Sandra Lane in Vidor

Disturbance at the 3700 block of Montrose Street in Vidor

Assault at the 600 block of East Railroad in Vidor

Disturbance at the 1300 block of Concord Road in Vidor

Sunday, March 21

Disturbance at the 13000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Reckless driving on State Hwy. 12 in Mauriceville

Theft at the 1600 block of Willowbend Drive in Vidor

Animal bite at the 2500 block of Abes Drive in Orange

Stolen vehicle at the 15000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor

Assault at the 900 block of Yandell Street in Vidor

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office