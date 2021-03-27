Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 3.15-3.21.21
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from March 15 – March 21, 2021:
Monday, March 15
- Disturbance at the 4200 block of Darlene Street in Orange
- Assault at the 6600 block of Exxon Street in Orange
- Disturbance at the 8500 block of Edgar Drive in Orange
- Theft at the 5000 block of Williamson Road in Orange
Tuesday, March 16
- Suspicious vehicle near Lola and Dennis Street in Orange
- Assault at the 4000 block of Risa in Orange
- Assault at the 100 block of Woodlawn Street in Vidor
- Theft at the 3700 block of Old Peveto Road in Orange
- Burglary at the 100 block of Crosby Road in Vidor
Wednesday, March 17
- Disturbance at the 400 block of Waddell Road in Vidor
- Assault at the 1300 block of Lewis Drive in Orange
- Trespass at an unspecified location on State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Disturbance at the 12000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
Thursday, March 18
- Sexual assault of a child in the Orange area
- Theft at the 200 block of Lakeview Road in Vidor
- Trespass at the 700 block of Vista in Vidor
- Missing person at the 2000 block of Hibiscus Drive in Orange
- Sexual assault of a child in Vidor area
Friday, March 19
- Burglary at the 2300 block of West Norman Circle in Orange
- Suspicious person at the 4000 block of Ella Lane in Vidor. A person was arrested.
- Suspicious vehicle at the 100 block of Crosby Road in Vidor
Saturday, March 20
- Threats at the 200 block of Carla Street in Vidor
- Threats at the 5800 block of Old Hwy 87 in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 10400 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange
- Accidental shooting in Vidor. Deputy was dispatched to Baptist hospital in Beaumont in reference to an accidental shooting.
- Disturbance at the 1200 block of Sandra Lane in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 3700 block of Montrose Street in Vidor
- Assault at the 600 block of East Railroad in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 1300 block of Concord Road in Vidor
Sunday, March 21
- Disturbance at the 13000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Reckless driving on State Hwy. 12 in Mauriceville
- Theft at the 1600 block of Willowbend Drive in Vidor
- Animal bite at the 2500 block of Abes Drive in Orange
- Stolen vehicle at the 15000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor
- Assault at the 900 block of Yandell Street in Vidor
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office