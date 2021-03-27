Orange County marriage licenses issued 3.22-3.26.21

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of March 22 – March 26:

Cheyenne D. Woods and Heather A. Mace

Terry J. Booker, Jr. and Mikayla J. Brown

Nicholas T. Dockens and Morgan B. Droddy

Stevyn A.B Dahlenburg and Heather R. Freeland

Cole M. Chesson and Bailey L. Shay

Eric J. Kimball and Sherri R. Potter

John B. McFarland and Erica L. LeBlanc

Cody D. Thibodeaux and Tiffany M. Miller

David Chan and Soviphear Ka

Douglas M. Rivera and Ciara A. Roberts

Toby G. White and Kayla D. Crosby

Vi T. L. Hoang and Nho T. Tran