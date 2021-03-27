OP-ED: Talking about parenting: Expectations should be different for children and adults

This past week I have been able to observe several scenarios play out that highlight adult/parent and child roles and the privileges that come with each. What really concerned me is a shift in attitude towards the line that separates the two.

As this is an opinion column, that’s what I am going to share. Even though they are my opinions, I also try to ensure my stances are rooted in common sense and facts.

My main gripe with what I observed is that we have somehow reach a point where the line that separates adults and children has become blurred in some areas. If something is set as an expectation for a child, then adults should be held to that same expectation. I have an issue with that.

As an adult, I have paid my dues. I have done my ‘time’. I have reached certain educational, professional, and developmental milestones. There should be privileges afforded to adults that aren’t allowed for children.

We see this concept lived out in how we set bed times or curfews for different children. I wouldn’t allow my five-year-old a midnight curfew just because my 17 year old has his set at that time.

There should be a line between adults and children. There should be things that kids have to work and look forward to attaining. If we don’t draw these lines, we are creating a generation of entitled people who expect to receive things just because others have them, regardless of the work the other person put in to earn their privilege.

If we don’t put our foot down and stop this trend in its tracks, I am truly concerned with what our future holds.

Each of my children know they are different and know they have different privileges. Age, responsibility, and performance allow themselves to reach greater levels of personal freedom. When did It become a crime to work for what we want?

Chris Kovatch is a resident of Orange County. You can reach him at news@orangeleader.com