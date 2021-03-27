OP-ED: From WOCCISD Superintendent – Recognizing West Orange-Stark High School teachers

West Orange-Stark High School has an exemplary staff that changes lives every day. This week I am highlighting three teachers that help to make a difference.

Luther Kent Irvin has been teaching with WOCCISD for four years and eight years in education. His background includes serving in the U.S. Air Force and a Bachelors’s degree from Lamar University in Beaumont, where he studied Applied Social Science. Mr. Irvin obtained his Masters of Science from the University of North Texas, where he studied Training & Development, Criminal Justice, and Applied Economics. He is married with four wonderful children and believes in the guiding principle, do unto others, as you would have others do unto you.

Mallory Horton spent two years at Jasper ISD and three years at Beaumont ISD before we were fortunate enough to bring her to West Orange-Stark High as one of our newest English Department members. A graduate of Lamar University, Horton teaches English I and II and is a proud sponsor of the high school’s newest extracurricular activity, the Anime Dream Team. She is an avid reader and enjoys working with our youngest Mustangs on campus, building skills in reading comprehension and writing and setting and holding high standards for classroom behavior and engagement. Mallory is always ready to work hard as part of our team. She has built a classroom culture that allows students to feel comfortable challenging themselves and taking every opportunity to grow.

Tracy Fletcher is a first-year returning teacher. She left teaching in 2005 to pursue her dream of becoming an entrepreneur. After 15 successful years of owning and operating an insurance agency, Tracy decided to return to the classroom. Although it has been a significant adjustment to Tracy’s family’s lives, she feels like she was called to return to teaching. She is grateful for the beautiful connections she has made and the many lessons the students have taught her. Tracy continues to be amazed by the determination and ability to overcome, exemplified by the students and staff of West Orange-Stark High School.

In closing, this illustrates John Maxwell’s philosophy that “One is too small a number to achieve greatness;” these team members help WOCCISD achieve greatness every day!

Dr. Rickie R. Harris is the Superintendent at West Orange – Cove CISD