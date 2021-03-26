LCM Stark Reading Winners

Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School held the Campus Finals of the Miriam Lutcher Stark Contest in Reading and Declamation on Sunday, March 21. Competing in Declamation were Michael Vu, John Paul Sulak, Peyton McKee, McKenzie Freeman and Jonathan Roy. McKenzie Freeman earned Second Place and Jonathan Roy took First.

In the Interpretive Reading category, finalists included Lillian Riedel, Cole Watson, Jaycie Benton, Rylea Tipton, and Kori Rushing. Rylea Tipton placed Second and Kori Rushing won First Place.

Second Place winners receive a $1500 scholarship and First Place winners earn $2000 scholarships and will advance to the County Finals in April.