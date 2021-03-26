Bears stay perfect in 22-4A play by downing Vidor in offensive affair

By Caleb Adams

Orange Leader

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears stayed perfect in District 22-4A play as they sank the Vidor Pirates 11-7 in a back and forth offensive fireworks show at Don Gibbens Field on Friday night

This game would take a crazy turn during the fifth inning, when both teams’ offenses would figure it out and just went to town on the opposing pitchers. Between the two teams there would be 12 runs scored on 11 hits and two home runs. The Bears (9-9, 3-0) would get the better end of it with seven runs in the bottom half. Both teams were fired up all night and it showed in their play.

Anthony Bandiero would lead the Bears offensively, going two for two with two doubles, two RBI and two walks. He was really playing deuces wild this game, taking care of business from the four hole. Brayden Guillroy would also have a good night going one for three with a big three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning, to help extend the Bears’ lead.

The Bears make the first move with a run in the bottom of the first. Zach Krummel led off with a four-pitch walk, and get moved over with a sacrifice bunt by Ashton Landry. Bandiero got a hold of one and sent it to the left field corner for a double and scoring Krummel easily from second base. The Bears took a 1-0 lead heading into the second inning.

The Pirates (9-10, 2-1) took that run back in the top of the third inning. Quinten Root would start with a walk and took second base on a wild pitch. Bryce Munoz launched one to deep right center field to bring in Root from second base for the score.

Bandiero smacked another to the outfield for another RBI double in the bottom of the third. Landry and Austin Smith would reach on an error and a walk to bring up Bandiero. He launched one to deep right center, just past the outfielder’s glove to drive in both Landry and Smith from first and second base, and putting Bandiero on second. Zach McNeil stroked a single, advancing Bandiero to third, and then the Bears used a bit of deception on the next play. McNeil took off for second and get into a run down, letting Bandiero fly home and take a run without needing a hit as the Bears took a 4-1 lead after the third inning is done.

The Pirates clawed back at the lead with some offense in the top of the fourth inning. Brody Atwood led off with a single and advanced to second base thanks to a wild pitch. Landon Bailey walked and Atwood would advance to third on another wild pitch. Easton Walker hit a hard infield grounder and get out, but would drive in Atwood from third base. That’s all they would find but the Bears led the Pirates 4-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth.

The Pirates’ offense got some help from a moonshot from Root. Root would come up as the leadoff man in the top of the fifth and took one deep to right center for a solo shot. Munoz followed up with a double and a sacrifice bunt would push him to third. Atwood lined one up the middle past the pitcher to score for a RBI to tie the game.

Vidor continued their big fifth inning with three back to back singles from Bailey and Walker, loading the bases. Tanner Hales hit a dinker, driving in Atwood from third and keeping the bases loaded. Austin Cadroy got in on the fun and hit another single for an RBI bringing in Bailey from third. Tyler Gray was next up and drove in Walker from third with another single, keeping the bases loaded with still just one out. The Pirates would score five runs on seven hits in that inning and took a 7-4 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Bears responded by taking advantage of a Pirate mistake in the bottom of the fifth. Krummel and Smith both got on with singles, followed by a walk from Bandiero that loaded the bases. McNeil hit a grounder, and on the throw the Pirates threw the ball away, letting both Krummel and Smith score from second and third base.

Dean Reynolds would keep the rally going with a walk to load the bases. ReidPeco would smack one to right field and score both Bandiero and McNeil from second and third base, along with taking the lead back from the Pirates.

Gage Griffith drew the walk, but Peco would get caught going to second, putting runners on the corners. Guillroy absolutely crushed one to deep left field for a big three-run home run to clear the bases. The massive inning propelled them into the lead, as they scored seven runs on five hits to make the score 11-7 heading into the sixth inning.

LC-M would secure the win with a great closing effort from Peco on the mound, who came in after that big fifth inning and cooled the Pirates’ flames to keep the Bears lead.

The Bears will head to Orangefield for a nice 22-4A clash Tuesday. The Pirates have a bye Tuesday and will visit Orangefield next Thursday.