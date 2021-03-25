VHS rack up at TAFE competition

Vidor High School Texas Association of Future Educators competed in the state TAFE competition.

Skyler Watkins, Christine Rodgers, Madi Brinkley and Allison Smith qualified for Nationals in Elementary Interactive Bulletin Boards.

Brianna Strange received a blue ribbon for Middle School/High School Interactive Bulletin Boards.

Victoria Marks and Brooklyn Bushelle received a blue ribbon for their Middle School/High School Interactive Bulletin Board.

Sponsor is Marissa Anderson.