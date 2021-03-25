Top 10 most wanted in Pct. 4

Orange County Constable Pct. 4 Matt Ortego is seeking the top 10 persons with warrants in his district. C/S is controlled substance. The top ten are:

Terry Wayne Jones

DOB: 2/4/2000

Motion to Impose Guilt

Dwyana L. Jacks

DOB: 1/10/1964

Possession C/S *Meth*

Ronald Wayne Smith

DOB: 12/18/1965

Possession of C/S

Chris M. McGraw

DOB: 11/22/1986

Possession of C/S

Taylor Lebouf

DOB: 6/28/1991

Bond Forfeiture

Dawayne W. Lafauci

DOB: 06/19/1967

Possession of C/S

Taylor Scott Freeman

DOB: 06/07/1997

Possession of C/S *Meth*

Holly Marie Granger

DOB: 10/22/1990

Possession of C/S

Rinnie Dale Noah

DOB: 04/16/1968

Possession of C/S

Roger D. McCarty III

DOB: 05/10/1993

Bond Forfeiture