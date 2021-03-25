Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 3.8-3.14.21
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from March 8 – March 14, 2021:
Monday, March 8
- Forgery at the 300 block of Croom Road in Vidor
- Theft at the 2200 block of Honey Bear Drive in Orange
- Burglary at the 3000 block of North Tram Road in Vidor
- Harassment at the 5400 block of Main Street in Vidor
Tuesday, March 9
- Burglary at the 1300 block of Concord in Vidor
- Threats at the 1000 block of Central Drive in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 3800 block of Old Peveto Road in Orange
- Animal bite at the 600 block of Stewart Street in Bridge City
Wednesday, March 10
- Suspicious circumstances near Womack and Laverne in Orange
- Threats at the 3400 block of Lakeview Cutoff Street in Vidor
- Juvenile runaways at the 4500 block of Rainbow Drive in Orange
- Juvenile problem at the 3400 block of North Tram Road in Vidor
- Theft at the 11000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange
- Theft at the 8200 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
Thursday, March 11
- Theft at the 3300 block of Elk in Orange
- Disturbance at the 100 block of West Circle in Vidor
- Trespass at the 9200 block of Longleaf Lane in Orange
- Disturbance at the 9500 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange
- Assault at the 7800 block of Isabell Drive in Orange
Friday, March 12
- Vicious animal at the 200 block of Doty Road in Vidor
- Suspicious circumstances at the 800 block of Hayes Circle in Vidor
- Suspicious circumstances at the 10000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
- Fraud at the 1500 block of Willowbend Drive in Vidor
- Stolen vehicle at the 4300 block of Terrece Street in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 5100 block of Farm to Market Road 408 in Orange
- Assault at the 4000 block of Elliott Street in Vidor
Saturday, March 13
- Disturbance at the 8000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor
- Criminal mischief at the 2400 block of Wiggins Road in Vidor
- Animal bite at the 800 block of Cherokee Street in Vidor
- Suspicious vehicle at the 300 block of Chinese Elm in Vidor
- Suspicious vehicle at the 4000 block of Birtie Street in Vidor
Sunday, March 14
- Animal bite at the 6000 block of Tulane Road in Orange
- Disturbance at the 16000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor
- Assault at the 11000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Cruelty to animals at the 4000 block of Darlene Street in Orange
- Assault at the 200 block of Border Street in Orange
- Assault at the 1000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 800 block of Cherokee Street in Vidor
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office