Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 3.8-3.14.21

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from March 8 – March 14, 2021:

Monday, March 8

Forgery at the 300 block of Croom Road in Vidor

Theft at the 2200 block of Honey Bear Drive in Orange

Burglary at the 3000 block of North Tram Road in Vidor

Harassment at the 5400 block of Main Street in Vidor

Tuesday, March 9

Burglary at the 1300 block of Concord in Vidor

Threats at the 1000 block of Central Drive in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 3800 block of Old Peveto Road in Orange

Animal bite at the 600 block of Stewart Street in Bridge City

Wednesday, March 10

Suspicious circumstances near Womack and Laverne in Orange

Threats at the 3400 block of Lakeview Cutoff Street in Vidor

Juvenile runaways at the 4500 block of Rainbow Drive in Orange

Juvenile problem at the 3400 block of North Tram Road in Vidor

Theft at the 11000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange

Theft at the 8200 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

Thursday, March 11

Theft at the 3300 block of Elk in Orange

Disturbance at the 100 block of West Circle in Vidor

Trespass at the 9200 block of Longleaf Lane in Orange

Disturbance at the 9500 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange

Assault at the 7800 block of Isabell Drive in Orange

Friday, March 12

Vicious animal at the 200 block of Doty Road in Vidor

Suspicious circumstances at the 800 block of Hayes Circle in Vidor

Suspicious circumstances at the 10000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange

Fraud at the 1500 block of Willowbend Drive in Vidor

Stolen vehicle at the 4300 block of Terrece Street in Vidor

Disturbance at the 5100 block of Farm to Market Road 408 in Orange

Assault at the 4000 block of Elliott Street in Vidor

Saturday, March 13

Disturbance at the 8000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor

Criminal mischief at the 2400 block of Wiggins Road in Vidor

Animal bite at the 800 block of Cherokee Street in Vidor

Suspicious vehicle at the 300 block of Chinese Elm in Vidor

Suspicious vehicle at the 4000 block of Birtie Street in Vidor

Sunday, March 14

Animal bite at the 6000 block of Tulane Road in Orange

Disturbance at the 16000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor

Assault at the 11000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Cruelty to animals at the 4000 block of Darlene Street in Orange

Assault at the 200 block of Border Street in Orange

Assault at the 1000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor

Disturbance at the 800 block of Cherokee Street in Vidor

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office