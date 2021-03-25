expand
Ad Spot

March 25, 2021

Photo courtesy of Lamar State College Orange Danielle Sullivan, a nursing student at LSCO, with LSCO President Dr. Thomas Johnson after an announcement Sullivan is selected as one of 10 National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX®) Hurst Scholars.

LSCO nursing student wins national award

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:07 am Thursday, March 25, 2021

Danielle Sullivan, a Lamar State College Orange nursing student, has been selected as one of 10 National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX®) Hurst Scholars. Not only is she one of 10 selected in the nation, she is the only scholar selected from Texas.

“We couldn’t be prouder of Danielle for her achievement. Our LSCO Nursing Program is home to so many dedicated and driven students, and Danielle’s selection as the only Texas student and one of only ten in the nation to receive this award makes it clear that her drive and determination is exceptional. We are so proud that Danielle has chosen LSCO as her home to advance her career in nursing, and as is evidenced by her award, we know the sky is the limit for this Gator in her career,” LSCO President Dr. Thomas Johnson said.

The scholarship, funded by national nursing exam prep company Hurst Review Services, is exclusively for Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society nursing majors who plan to take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX®). Along with the national recognition, as a Hurst Review NCLEX® Scholar, Sullivan will receive free use of Hurst Review study materials – a $300 value – and a $250 scholarship award to pay for the NCLEX® exam fees. The NCLEX® is a standardized exam given by each state’s board of nursing to determine if RN or LPN/LVN candidates are competent for entry-level nursing practice.

Phi Theta Kappa, of which Sullivan is a member, is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges.

More News

Orange Police Beat 3.24.21

Abbott Announces Outreach Partnership To Increase COVID-19 Vaccinations Among Seniors

TPW Commission Takes Emergency Action In The Laguna Madre for Spotted Seatrout

Boating Education Lagniappe Day Slated for April 24

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Abbott Announces Outreach Partnership To Increase COVID-19 Vaccinations Among Seniors

News

TPW Commission Takes Emergency Action In The Laguna Madre for Spotted Seatrout

News

Boating Education Lagniappe Day Slated for April 24

Local

NWS Lake Charles Weekly Weather Update 3.27.21

State/Region

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces 2022 Louisiana Duck Stamp Contest

Local

Governor: Seven-day numbers for COVID are down

News

VHS rack up at TAFE competition

News

BCISD has great reception for Lintzen

Local

Survivors of the severe winter storms must prove occupancy of damaged residence

Education

LSCO nursing student wins national award

Crime

Jefferson County Man Sentenced for Federal Firearms and Drug Violations

Crime

Louisiana Woman Guilty in $4.8 Million Elder Fraud Scheme

Education

WOS Senior wins national photography contest

News

New Report calls for smart sentencing, not incarceration, to address substance use effectively

News

Litter Force is on patrol

Lifestyle

Stevens speaks at Orange Rotary

Lifestyle

Community Briefs 3.24.21

Local

April 1 is voter registration deadline for May elections

News

Shrimp Season to Open in a Portion of LA Outside Waters on March 26

Education

LSCO Speech and Debate Team Places 3rd out of All 2-Year TX Colleges in Tournament

Lifestyle

Free monthly telephonic legal advice for SETX veterans

News

Governor Abbott Sends Letter To President Biden Demanding Answers To Humanitarian Crisis

Lifestyle

Spring Things Craft Fair

Education

LCM Board gives students/staff the option of wearing masks