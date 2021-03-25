Lady Bears blank H-F in bidistrict playoffs

FANNETT – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears traveled to Hamshire-Fannett on Thursday night to take on the Lady Horns in hopes of keeping their playoff run alive and came home victorious as the Bi-District champs 3-0.

In the first few minutes Annabelle Fisher saw a chance to take the ball up the middle of Lady Horn defense and put one in the back of the net.

After constant pressure from the Lady Bear offense, the Lady Horn defense cracked and Fisher brought another one to the goal to bring the score to 2-0 in the first half.

Before halftime, Mariah Ammons connected with Anayeli Hernandez for the Bear’s third goal.

The Lady Bears remained aggressive on offense the second half but were unable to tally another point on the board. Matalyn Hill recorded the clean sheet for the Lady Bears in the goal. Defensive leaders for the Bears were Amanda Rodriguez, Loren Rodriguez, Kaylee Potter, and Semma’ Alhatri.

The Lady Bears advance to round two of playoffs and will take on Brazosport Lady Exporters for the Area title.