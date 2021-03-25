expand
March 25, 2021

Juveniles arrested for attempted murder and gun violations

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:43 pm Thursday, March 25, 2021

PRESS RELEASE — On Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 1:07 a.m., Lake Charles Police responded to the 1700 block of Rena Street in reference to multiple shots being fired. When officers arrived they located a juvenile who was illegally in possession of a firearm. That juvenile was arrested on scene for that offense.

When investigators arrived it was learned that the juvenile arrested and another juvenile who had fled the scene had been in an altercation with each other. They both had weapons and during their altercation fired their weapons in the air.

It was further learned that as the juvenile who fled the scene was leaving he fired several shots at two subjects that were in a passing vehicle that had nothing to do with the two juvenile’s altercation.

On 03-23-21 based on information gained through the investigation a warrant was issued for the juvenile who shot at the two people in the passing vehicle. The juvenile was located by Lake Charles Police Department S.W.A.T team and CPU team at McMillian Park on Evans Street at 6:20 p.m. The juvenile tried to flee but was apprehended. When arrested the juvenile was in possession of a firearm. His charges are:

Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Illegal use of a weapon, Illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile, illegal carrying of a weapons and Resisting an officer.

It was also learned that this juvenile was an escapee from a facility he was put in by the Juvenile State Probation Office on January 22, 2021.

During this arrest another juvenile who was not involved in the shooting was arrested for being in possession of a firearm.

This incident was investigated by Detective Sgt. Dustin Fontenot and Detective Colby Thompson.

