District 22-4A baseball, softball standings; schedule for the week

Here are the updated District 22-4A baseball and softball standings and schedule for the week:

BASEBALL

Silsbee (11-4-1, 2-0)

LC-M (8-9, 2-0)

Orangefield (9-5-2, 2-1)

Vidor (9-9, 2-1)

Lumberton (11-4-1, 1-2)

WO-S (2-10, 0-2)

Bridge City (7-8-1, 0-3)

SOFTBALL

LC-M (16-5-1, 4-0)

Orangefield (15-4-2, 4-0)

Bridge City (6-7-1, 3-2)

Lumberton (9-8-2, 2-2)

Vidor (11-6, 2-3)

WO-S (7-11, 0-4)

Silsbee (2-15, 0-4)

THIS WEEKS SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

Friday, Mar. 26

Orangefield at WO-S

Vidor at LC-M

Bridge City at Jasper

Tuesday, Mar. 30

Lumberton at Bridge City

LC-M at Orangefield

WO-S at Silsbee

SOFTBALL

Friday, Mar. 26

Orangefield at WO-S

Vidor at LC-M

Bridge City at Humble Tourney (Thursday and Saturday)

Tuesday, Mar. 30

LC-M at Orangefield

WO-S at Silsbee

Lumberton at Bridge City