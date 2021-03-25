Boating Education Lagniappe Day Slated for April 24

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will be hosting the 10th annual “Boating Education Lagniappe Day” on April 24 at eight different locations across the state.

During Boating Education Lagniappe Day, LDWF will provide instructors for the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) boating education course, NASBLA boating education certification, food and drinks, giveaways and door prizes all free of charge to the public.

LDWF urges the public to register quickly as most places have limited spaces available and registration is on a first come first serve basis. To register for one of the eight April 24 classes, please visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/ page/boater-education and click on the link for “Find A Course Near You”.

The in person classes will follow all local COVID protocols and procedures.

Anybody born after Jan. 1, 1984 must complete a NASBLA approved boating education course and carry proof of completion to operate a motorboat in excess of 10 horsepower.

The course includes information on choosing a boat, classification, hulls, motors, legal requirements and equipment requirements. The course also covers many navigation rules and charts, trailering, sailboats, canoeing, personal watercraft and more. Completion of the course will result in the student being issued a vessel operators certification.

Below is the list of lagniappe class locations:

Webster Parish

LDWF Region 1 Office

9961 Hwy. 80

Minden, LA 71055

Sponsors include Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, Marine Specialties of Louisiana and Shreveport, The Boat Shop of Shreveport, Bayou Outdoors of Bossier City, Ace Hardware of Minden, Tractor Supply of Minden and BMS Supply of Minden.

Ouachita Parish

Academy Sports and Outdoors

111 Constitution Dr.

West Monroe, LA 71292

Sponsors include Academy Sports and Outdoors and T.P. Outdoors of West Monroe.

Avoyelles Parish

Cottonport Bank Camp

1055 Old River Road

Mansura, LA 71350

Sponsors include Cottonport Bank and Louisiana Wildlife Agents Association.

Lafayette Parish

LDWF Lafayette Office

200 Dulles Rd.

Lafayette, LA 70506

Sponsors include Deano’s Pizza of Lafayette, Redmond Marine of Lafayette, The Prop Shop of Lafayette, Austin’s Outdoors of Opelousas and Action Specialty of New Iberia.

Jefferson Davis Parish

Lacassine Community Center

312 Community Center Road

Lacassine, LA 70659

Sponsors include the Lacassine Community Center and the Beauregard Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited.

Assumption Parish

Assumption Parish Community Center

4910 Highway 308

Napoleonville, La 70390

Sponsors include the Assumption Parish Community Center and the Louisiana Wildlife Agents Association.

Tangipahoa Parish

Manchac Fire Department

30221 Hwy. 51

Akers, LA 70421

Sponsors include the Manchac Boating Club, Brandon Supply of Amite and the Manchac Fire Department.

St. Tammany Parish

Castine Center

63350 Pelican Drive

Mandeville, LA 70448

Sponsors include Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and the Louisiana Wildlife Agents Association.