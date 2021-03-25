expand
March 25, 2021

Photo courtesy BCISD

BCISD has great reception for Lintzen

By Van Wade

Published 9:32 am Thursday, March 25, 2021

Bridge City ISD held a nice retirement reception for Superintendent Todd Lintzen.

It was the perfect way to honor him and his accomplishments throughout his time with the district.

He was presented several gifts, some of which included, a handmade/personalized Cornhole game, a lifetime Cardinal jacket, and of course a plaque with all his famous “TLisms.”

His heart for the students and willingness to go the extra mile will always be remembered. There was never a lack of behind the scenes work being poured into making sure the next generation that comes through BCISD is even better than the ones before. Mr. Lintzen, we thank you for leaving us better than you found us. You will always be a Cardinal and you will be greatly missed!

BCISD has great reception for Lintzen

