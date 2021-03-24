WOS Senior wins national photography contest

West Orange-Stark Commercial Photography student Nia Hodge for won BH-Photo’s Depth of Field Photography Contest in the “Headshot” category. Nia competed against both amateur and professional photographers—and even her photography teacher—and had her portrait titled “Incandescent Beauty” (which featured her mom) chosen out of hundreds of entries. Nia’s prize includes a brand-new Panasonic Lumix mirrorless camera and lens valued at $3400, plus editing software valued at roughly $200. Nia is an Adobe Photoshop Certified Associate and a third-year photography student who does senior and wedding photography. She is also a third-year member of the SkillsUSA Photography club, where she has also won several blue ribbons for her work. Her photography teacher is Lacey Hale. The website she is posted on https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/promotion/14708/depth-of-fieldconference.html?section=contests