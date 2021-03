From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for March 23, 2021:

Abandoning or endangering a child at the 400 block of Morrell Blvd.

Weapons offense at the 600 block of Burton Ave.

Theft at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive

Theft at the 1400 block of Maplewood Drive

Controlled substance at the 5000 block of Stately Port

Controlled substance at the 3700 block of 16th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department