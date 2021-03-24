Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 3.1-3.7.21

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from March 1 – March 7, 2021:

Monday, March 1

Burglary at the 200 block of Border Street in Orange

Tuesday, March 2

Disturbance at the 1700 block of Galway Drive in Vidor

Theft at the 15000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange.

Theft at the 100 block of Nagel Street in Pine Forest

Disturbance at the 300 block of Greathouse Road in Vidor.

Wednesday, March 3

Theft at the 2200 block of Valda Drive in Orange

Narcotics incident in the Vidor area.

Thursday, March 4

Theft at the 600 block of Suncrest Drive in Orange

Disturbance at the 2400 block of Walles Lane in Orange

Fraud at the 300 block of Craft Lane in Orange

Burglary at the 3300 block of North Tram in Vidor

Assault at the 200 block of Tyler Drive in Orange

Disturbance at the 9300 block of Bill Lane in Orange

Assault at the 200 block of Carla in Vidor

Friday, March 5

Suspicious person at the 800 block of Four Oaks Ranch Road in Vidor

Weapons offense at an unspecified location on State Hwy, 62 north in Orange

Assault at the 8800 block of Mahogany Street in Orange

Saturday, March 6

Criminal mischief at the 1400 block of East Freeway Blvd. in Rose City

Disturbance at the 3600 block of Marguerite Drive in Orange

Sunday, March 7

Theft at the 3000 block of Carpenter Road in Orange

Disturbance on Bean Road in Orange

Burglary at the 4000 block of North Main Street in Vidor

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office