March 24, 2021

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 3.1-3.7.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:30 am Wednesday, March 24, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from March 1 – March 7, 2021:

Monday, March 1

  • Burglary at the 200 block of Border Street in Orange

Tuesday, March 2

  • Disturbance at the 1700 block of Galway Drive in Vidor
  • Theft at the 15000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange.
  • Theft at the 100 block of Nagel Street in Pine Forest
  • Disturbance at the 300 block of Greathouse Road in Vidor.

Wednesday, March 3

  • Theft at the 2200 block of Valda Drive in Orange
  • Narcotics incident in the Vidor area.

Thursday, March 4

  • Theft at the 600 block of Suncrest Drive in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 2400 block of Walles Lane in Orange
  • Fraud at the 300 block of Craft Lane in Orange
  • Burglary at the 3300 block of North Tram in Vidor
  • Assault at the 200 block of Tyler Drive in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 9300 block of Bill Lane in Orange
  • Assault at the 200 block of Carla in Vidor

Friday, March 5

  • Suspicious person at the 800 block of Four Oaks Ranch Road in Vidor
  • Weapons offense at an unspecified location on State Hwy, 62 north in Orange
  • Assault at the 8800 block of Mahogany Street in Orange

Saturday, March 6

  • Criminal mischief at the 1400 block of East Freeway Blvd. in Rose City
  • Disturbance at the 3600 block of Marguerite Drive in Orange

Sunday, March 7

  • Theft at the 3000 block of Carpenter Road in Orange
  • Disturbance on Bean Road in Orange
  • Burglary at the 4000 block of North Main Street in Vidor

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

