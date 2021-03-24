expand
Ad Spot

March 25, 2021

Jefferson County Man Sentenced for Federal Firearms and Drug Violations

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:15 pm Wednesday, March 24, 2021

BEAUMONT, Texas – A Nederland, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for firearms and drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei today.

Esdras Homero Pedroza, 27, pleaded guilty on January 6, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.  Today, he was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone.

“Today’s sentence sends a clear message that this sort of criminal conduct—possession of drugs with an intent to distribute, and having a gun to facilitate the distribution—will not be tolerated in the Eastern District of Texas,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

According to information presented in court, on August 7, 2020, Jefferson County Narcotics Task Force officers stopped Pedroza’s pickup truck after a brief pursuit on Highway 69 South in Port Arthur. After a drug detection dog alerted on the truck, the officers searched the vehicle. They found 336 grams of methamphetamine; a digital scale; $1,259 cash; and an AR-15 rifle.  Pedroza was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 4, 2020 and charged with firearms and drug trafficking violations.

This case was investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John B. Ross.

More News

Top 10 most wanted in Pct. 4

Texas Spring Wildflowers are Predicted to Shine Bright this Season Despite Winter Storm

Orange Police Beat 3.24.21

Abbott Announces Outreach Partnership To Increase COVID-19 Vaccinations Among Seniors

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Crime

Top 10 most wanted in Pct. 4

News

Texas Spring Wildflowers are Predicted to Shine Bright this Season Despite Winter Storm

News

Abbott Announces Outreach Partnership To Increase COVID-19 Vaccinations Among Seniors

News

TPW Commission Takes Emergency Action In The Laguna Madre for Spotted Seatrout

News

Boating Education Lagniappe Day Slated for April 24

Local

NWS Lake Charles Weekly Weather Update 3.27.21

State/Region

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces 2022 Louisiana Duck Stamp Contest

Local

Governor: Seven-day numbers for COVID are down

News

VHS rack up at TAFE competition

News

BCISD has great reception for Lintzen

Local

Survivors of the severe winter storms must prove occupancy of damaged residence

Education

LSCO nursing student wins national award

Crime

Jefferson County Man Sentenced for Federal Firearms and Drug Violations

Crime

Louisiana Woman Guilty in $4.8 Million Elder Fraud Scheme

Education

WOS Senior wins national photography contest

News

New Report calls for smart sentencing, not incarceration, to address substance use effectively

News

Litter Force is on patrol

Lifestyle

Stevens speaks at Orange Rotary

Lifestyle

Community Briefs 3.24.21

Local

April 1 is voter registration deadline for May elections

News

Shrimp Season to Open in a Portion of LA Outside Waters on March 26

Education

LSCO Speech and Debate Team Places 3rd out of All 2-Year TX Colleges in Tournament

Lifestyle

Free monthly telephonic legal advice for SETX veterans

News

Governor Abbott Sends Letter To President Biden Demanding Answers To Humanitarian Crisis