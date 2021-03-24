BCISD seeking new Athletic Director/Head Football Coach

BRIDGE CITY – Bridge City Independent School District will have a new Athletic Director and head football coach as Allen DeShazo will not be back for a fourth season.

The job has been posted on the Bridge City ISD website and on the TASA website.

The Cardinals posted a 6-21 record in DeShazo’s three years as head coach. The Cardinals went 2-8 in 2018, 3-7 in 2019 and 1-6 last season.

The Cardinals made the playoffs as the fourth-place team in 2019 out of District 11-4A Division I and fell to Navasota in the bidistrict round of the playoffs.

DeShazo was named the new Athletic Director and head football coach for the Cardinals in 2018 as he took over for Dewayne DuBois, who went back to Sour Lake to be the Athletic Director and head football coach for the second time around.

DeShazo, a 1998 Vidor High School graduate, served as an assistant coach at Hardin-Jefferson from 2002-05 and 2013-15. He was at Little Cypress-Mauriceville from 2008-2013 and has had two stints at Bridge City from 2005-08 and 2015 to now.

DeShazo was the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator one year for DuBois and offensive coordinator two years while also serving as head boys track coach before becoming Athletic Director and head football coach.

DeShazo played a solid role in the Cardinals back-to-back playoff appearances in both 2015 and 2016.

The Cardinals captured the District 10-4A Division I title in 2016 and won two playoff games with wins over Center (35-28), Bay City (39-19) before falling to Stafford in the 4A Region III semifinals. The playoff win over Center was the Cardinals’ first playoff victory dating back to 2005.

The Director of Athletics and Head Football Coach job listing is on the BCISD website.

Eight years of effective and successful teaching and coaching experience and Athletic Director/Head Coach experience preferred.

The salary range is between $81,959 and $117, 943 per year.