Fall, Lady Cardinals silence Silsbee

BRIDGE CITY – Bridge City freshman Carson Fall had an amazing performance on the mound Tuesday night as the Lady Cardinals zapped the Silsbee Lady Tigers 9-0 in District 22-4A play at Lady Cardinal Field.

Fall worked all seven innings, scattering two hits while striking out 16.

The Lady Cardinals (6-7-1, 3-2) pounded out 15 hits against Silsbee (2-15, 0-4) pitching.

Amaris Larkin had three hits. Austyn Daniels had two hits and drove in two runs. Marlie Strong and Chloe Huff each drove in two runs while Jaslynn Jordan had two hits.

The Lady Cardinals will participate in the Humble Invitational Tournament Thursday and Saturday.