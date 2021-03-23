Bergeron, Bobcats bottle up Lumberton

By Caleb Adams

Orange Leader

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Bobcats took down the Lumberton Raiders 5-2 in District 22-4A action at Orangefield on Tuesday night.

It was a game that came down to the final few at bats to decide who won, keeping everyone on the edge of their seats.

This game was decided between the pitchers through and through. Both offenses had trouble pushing in runs and had to take advantage of every opportunity they were given.

The Raiders (11-4-1, 1-2) had Ryan Young on the mound for the start, he went five and two-thirds innings, giving up eight hits, two walks and six strikeouts. His real success came in getting the crucial outs when runners were on. The Bobcats (9-5-2, 2-1) would find holes in the defense but didn’t build up a solid lead till after Young was done for the day.

Bryce Bergeron would start for the Bobcats and was superb. Bergeron would go the distance for a complete game win, giving up five hits, two walks and recording five strikeouts while giving up two runs. Bergeron found himself in a few scary situations, but was able to keep everything to a minimum by getting his defense to help him by making plays.

The Bobcats’ top of the order got things going in the bottom of the first, for an early lead. Kamryn Henderson would reach with a bunt down the third base line to get a runner in scoring position. Tyler Shearin delivered a great liner through the left side of the infield and scored Henderson from second base. Shearin swiped second and took third after a bad throw over, setting up another scoring opportunity. Gunner Jones would hit a grounder, but the throw was bobbled, letting Shearin score from third as the Bobcats led 2-0.

The Raiders answered in the top of the second with some offense of their own. Casey Beard led off with a walk, and and error on Jared Morgan’s hit would put runners on second and first. Carson Rea smacked a double over third, scoring Beard from second base and putting runners on second and third base. Tines Hampshire would walk to load the bases, bringing up Kaleb Koche, who hit a grounder to shortstop. Morgan scored on the hit, putting runners on the corners after an out was made at second base. Bergeron would get a pickoff to stem the bleeding, but the Raiders tied the game at 2-2 after the top of the second inning was done.

The Bobcats took the lead back in the bottom of the fourth. Ryan Trahan led off with a bunt single, followed by a single from Bryce Bergeron. A balk moved both runners up to second and third base. Macoy Marze deliverde a deep fly, long enough for Trahan to hustle in from third base to give the Bobcats a 3-2 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth.

The Bobcats extended their lead with great hitting in the bottom of the sixth. Tyler Washington started it with a single, followed by Henderson taking a pitch to the foot. Shearin smacked one to left field to score Washington from third and put runners on second and first base. Logan Gipson followed up with a single of his own to shallow center, scoring the speedy Henderson from second base for another run as the Bobcats snagged a 5-2 edge going to the top of the seventh.

Bergeron would finish things up in the top of the seventh and the Bobcats grab another key district game with this win. The Raiders gave them a tough fight and made them earn it, but the Bobcats were up to the challenge and didn’t flinch. Their offense performed when it mattered the most and their small ball really helped them put things into position to win.

The Bobcats will head to WO-S Friday while Lumberton faces Silsbee.