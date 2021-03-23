A nice retirement bash for Coach Crouch at LC-M

Long-time LC-M Athletic Director and head football coach Randy Crouch was honored at a retirement party at the LC-M High School Library Monday along with wife Dewanna. Crouch retired in earlier in the year after serving as a tremendous coach and educator for the past 40 years. He spent 16 of those years at LC-M and was the AD from 2009 to 2020. He also spent 10 years as an assistant at WO-S. He was admired by so many of his co-workers over the years and inspired so many students on and off the field.