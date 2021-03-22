expand
March 22, 2021

Photo courtesy Lamar University

Price not retained as Cardinals’ head hoop coach 

By Van Wade

Published 8:33 am Monday, March 22, 2021

BEAUMONT, Texas – Tic Price will not return as Lamar University head men’s basketball coach announced Director of Athletics Marco Born Sunday afternoon. The move comes following a season that saw the Cardinals go 10-18 (.357) overall and finish sixth in the conference tournament. Price has served as the Cardinals’ head coach for the past seven seasons.

“I want to thank Coach Price for all that he has done for the Lamar men’s basketball program over the last seven years,” said Born. “We wish him and his family the best in their future endeavors.”

A national search has begun for Price’s replacement. No further comment will be made at this time.

