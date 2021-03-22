Orange Police Beat 3.19 – 3.21.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from March 19 – March 21, 2021:

Friday, March 19

Theft at the 3400 block of Ridgemont Drive

Theft at the 3200 block of 16 th Street

Street Neglect child near Sunset and Coronado

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 10800 block of Farm to Market Road 1130

Controlled substance on Circle D

Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1200 block of 10 th Street

Street Controlled substance at the 600 block of Burton Ave.

Saturday, March 20

Criminal trespass at the 400 block of Camellia Ave

Damaged property at the 400 block of Morrell Blvd.

Obstructing police ta the 900 block of 7 th Street

Street Assault at the 3800 block of North Eddie

Sunday, March 21

Traffic collision resulting in injury at the eastbound 880 mile marker on Interstate 10

Theft at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive

Assault at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Theft at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive

Burglary at the 300 block of West Dewey Ave

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department