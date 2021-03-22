Newton County Sheriff’s report 3.22.21

Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 60 calls to service from March 15th to March 21st, 2021. We currently have 25 inmates in the following Jails, 12 housed in Newton, 13 housed in Jasper County. Last week NCSO booked 15 individuals into the Jail. These charges were filed by NCSO Deputies, DPS and NPD.

Last week, NCSO received three (3) reports of illegal dumping incidents in Farrsville, Liberty, Jamestown, and Newton. We are currently investigating the evidence that was found at the scene.

We are currently investigating an incident that involved a vehicle that sped past a stopped school bus on Hwy 363. The vehicle drove past the school bus that was stopped with all the warning devices deployed while the children were exiting the bus. We have located the vehicle and are in the process of identifying the driver. We received several calls regarding street racing in Deweyville. If we can get a good description and a license plate number, we will be in a good starting position.

Please make sure when you are burning brush that you take the necessary precaution to keep your fire under control. Remember fires that are left unattended can spread.

Please note that we are posting information on our Facebook Page (i.e., Newton Sheriff). We are starting to post information regarding livestock that are picked up on our Facebook page.

Stay safe out there and remember call the Sheriff’s Office to report suspicious or alarming activities that you may observe. Please remember, “if you see something, say something.”