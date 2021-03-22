District 22-4A baseball, softball standings; schedule for the week

Here are the updated District 22-4A baseball and softball standings and schedule for the week:

BASEBALL

LC-M (7-9, 2-0)

Silsbee (10-4-1, 1-0)

Lumberton (11-3-1, 1-1)

Orangefield (8-5-2, 1-1)

Vidor (7-9, 1-1)

WO-S (2-9, 0-1)

Bridge City (7-7-1, 0-2)

SOFTBALL

LC-M (16-5-1, 4-0)

Orangefield (14-4-2, 3-0)

Lumberton (9-7-2, 2-1)

Bridge City (5-7-1-, 2-2)

Vidor (10-6, 1-3)

WO-S (7-10, 0-3)

Silsbee (2-14, 0-3)

* * *

THIS WEEKS SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

Tuesday, Mar. 23

Bridge City at Silsbee

Lumberton at Orangefield

WO-S at Vidor

Jasper at LC-M

Friday, Mar. 26

Orangefield at WO-S

Vidor at LC-M

Bridge City at Jasper

SOFTBALL

Tuesday, Mar. 23

Lumberton at Orangefield

Bridge City at Silsbee

WO-S at Vidor

Friday, Mar. 26

Orangefield at WO-S

Vidor at LC-M

Bridge City at Humble Tourney (Thursday and Saturday)