District 22-4A baseball, softball standings; schedule for the week
Here are the updated District 22-4A baseball and softball standings and schedule for the week:
BASEBALL
LC-M (7-9, 2-0)
Silsbee (10-4-1, 1-0)
Lumberton (11-3-1, 1-1)
Orangefield (8-5-2, 1-1)
Vidor (7-9, 1-1)
WO-S (2-9, 0-1)
Bridge City (7-7-1, 0-2)
SOFTBALL
LC-M (16-5-1, 4-0)
Orangefield (14-4-2, 3-0)
Lumberton (9-7-2, 2-1)
Bridge City (5-7-1-, 2-2)
Vidor (10-6, 1-3)
WO-S (7-10, 0-3)
Silsbee (2-14, 0-3)
* * *
THIS WEEKS SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Tuesday, Mar. 23
Bridge City at Silsbee
Lumberton at Orangefield
WO-S at Vidor
Jasper at LC-M
Friday, Mar. 26
Orangefield at WO-S
Vidor at LC-M
Bridge City at Jasper
SOFTBALL
Tuesday, Mar. 23
Lumberton at Orangefield
Bridge City at Silsbee
WO-S at Vidor
Friday, Mar. 26
Orangefield at WO-S
Vidor at LC-M
Bridge City at Humble Tourney (Thursday and Saturday)