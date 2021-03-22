Burke shreds Brentwood course with a 64; Bears roll to Nederland Invitational title

Little Cypress-Mauriceville senior golf standout Jack Burke continues to smash records in his last season as a Bear and they might need to work on the course at Brentwood Country Club to make sure he didn’t obliterate it Monday.

Burke blistered the course with a 64 at the Nederland Invitational to easily take top medalist honors. He finished eight-under par to help lead the Bears to a first-place team title as well.

Burke, the 2019 Class 4A state champion, broke his own school-record of 66. He also broke the district scoring record and had the lowest round recorded in a high school tournament round by an individual in the Golden Triangle in over 30 years as he captured his 22nd high school tournament victory.

Burke, who will play as a Texas State Bobcat next year, had eight birdies in the round to also nab another personal best.

The Bears finished first with a 304 team total. Tim Weaver fired a 76 to earn second-place Will Van Pelt had an 80 to tie for third and Travis Love shot an 84.

West Brook was 2nd with a 333, and Hardin-Jefferson finished 3rd (354) in the 15-team field.

With their scores today, the Bears are very excited about the up-coming district tournament. The 22-4A District tournament will take place on March 30 & April 1 at Henry Homberg Golf Course in Beaumont.