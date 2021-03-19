Orange County marriage licenses issued 3.15-3.19.21

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of March 15-March 19, 2021:

Shayne-Ayden A. Richar.2d and Ibory-Shunae N. Tippins

Garrett M. Baker and Courtney N. Hanks

Hunter J. Adams and Faith A. Havens

Norman J. Elmore and Brittany A. King

Allen W. Trussell and Jessica R. Metcalfe

Sean D. Miller and Heather A. Jones

Walter P. Homick, Sr. and Sandra M. Uhlig

Joseph D. Vercher and Brandy L. Zierer

Jeffrey L. Igleheart and Sarah A. Veillon

Zachary T. Griffin and Crystal L. Watkins

Herman V.R Hopper, Jr. and Keilea M. Lee

Bradley J. Gilliam and April D. Roberson

Jose C. Tavarez-Villanueva and Keily Renteria-Mendoza

Ranard Lafeur and Cathleen Davis

Tony Spivey and Connie Lancon

Shane C. Miller and Nacona L. McLaughlin

Alvaro A. Vargas-Collazo and Veronica L. Muniz

Amos B. Alleman and Myrla T. Salac