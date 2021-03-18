Orange County Master Gardeners presents Part 2 Healthy Living with Plants Nutritional Infusions and Teas Seminar on Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Expo Center Ballroom on 1442. Bring your own mug to taste the teas. COVID-19 protocols will still be observed such as mask wearing is required and we will social distance. Sanitizer will be available as well as temperatures will be taken prior to entrance. Email ocmg1990@gmail.com or call 409-882-7010 to sign up for the class.