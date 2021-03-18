AAUW Orange studies “The Only Woman in the Room”

To The Leader

The Orange chapter of AAUW will discuss the book “The Only Woman in the Room” by Marie Benedict at its March Book-Ins meeting. Member Linda Womack will review and lead a discussion of the work of historical fiction through the Zoom platform, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 7 p.m.

Sarah Boehme, AAUW Book-Ins Chair, noted, “This book is based on the true-life story of screen star Hedy Lamarr. ‘The Only Woman in the Room’ explores her life as a young actress in Vienna who escapes from the rising Nazi presence in Austria and from her oppressive marriage to an arms dealer. In America, she not only finds success in the movie industry, but pursues scientific interests to invent a device to aid the U.S. war effort.”

For information on Book-Ins and membership in AAUW, leave a message for Sarah Boehme at (409) 883-4147. AAUW stands for the American Association of University Women. The organization’s mission is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy. Its vision is equity for all. Membership in AAUW is open to any graduate holding an associate or equivalent, baccalaureate, or higher degree from a regionally accredited institution. Others without the above qualifications may enjoy participation through “Friend” memberships.