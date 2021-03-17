expand
March 17, 2021

Photo courtesy United Way

OFISD winner of United Way friendly school campaign

By Van Wade

Published 8:31 am Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Big Congratulations to Orangefield Independent School District! They were the winner of our friendly school campaign competition where they raised the most money. The winner was not chosen based on largest overall dollar amount, but rather dollar amount per number of employees. They will get enjoy the traveling trophy for the year!

Pictured left to right: Kristen Placette (UWOC Campaign Chair), Jim Malain (UWOC Campaign Co-Chair), Dayna Smith (OISD Campaign Chair), Janice Waddell (OISD Campaign Co-Chair), and Shaun McAlpin (OISD Superintendent)

 

