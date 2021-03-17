LC-M’s Posey makes Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team

Forty-seven of the most outstanding high school anglers from across the country have been named to the 2021 Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.

The students were selected for the honor based on their success in bass tournament competition, academic achievement and leadership in conservation and community service.

B.A.S.S. received more than 300 nominations from across the nation. From these, judges selected 47 student anglers from 33 states to make the All-State Fishing Team. In addition, 36 students received Honorable Mentions recognizing them for their tournament success as well as community service and academic achievement. LC-M Bass Team member Dakota Posey received Honorable Mention recognition and was one of only six high school anglers to be recognized from Texas.