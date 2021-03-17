expand
March 17, 2021

Deweyville woman missing

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:15 pm Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Edie Burke Henley, 53, was reported missing from the Deweyville area on Tuesday, March 16.

She has dyed blonde hair, blue eyes, 5’7″ and weighs 200 pounds. Her hair is a natural brown color when not dyed.

She has the following tattoos:

blue rose on her left arm, Kevin on her chest over her heart, Rose line with names on right thigh, scar cover tattoo on her back on her spine.

Her right ankle/foot area is scarred.

She was driving a blue single cab  2003 Dodge pick up with a silver tool box in the bed, license plate GYP0760.

If you have any information about Edie’s whereabouts, contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 409-379-3636

 

