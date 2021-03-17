Community Briefs 3.17.21

Send community events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

Kindergarten Roundup for Little Cypress Elementary

Kindergarten Roundup for Little Cypress Elementary is coming up in April. It is a two-part process. Parents can pick up registration packets from April 5 to April 9 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

We hope to provide more individualized attention when registering the children by dividing the Round-Up into smaller groups. On Tuesday, April 13 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., we will register incoming students with last names beginning with letters A-M. Thursday, April 15, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., we will register incoming students with last names beginning with letters N-Z.

Registration will be held in the school cafeteria, so please park in the lot behind the school. If you have a conflict with the day scheduled for your child’s last name, please let the school staff know when you pick up your packet so they will expect you at the other registration event.

If you have questions, please call the school after spring break (March 15-19) at 409.883.2838.

A&M AgriLife Extension Office Programs

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office has some upcoming programs in April:

April 13, 20, and 27: Intro to Beekeeping: The topics that will be covered in this series are Equipment, Personal Protective Gear, Hive Products, and Basic Biology & Starting Concerns. The cost for the whole series is $25 if paid prior to the class and $30 if paid at the door. This will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the AgriLife Extension Office on FM 1442 in Orange. Please reserve your spot by April 10 by calling the Extension Office at 409-882-7010.

April 17: Cooking Class for Adults with Rocky: Have fun while cooking healthy recipes. You will be preparing a 3-course meal, have mystery box ingredients, and door prizes. Your instructor will be Rocky Bridges and will be held at 10 a.m. The cost of this class is $25 per person due by April 9. This will also be held at the AgriLife Extension office on FM 1442 in Orange. Call 409-882-7010 to sign-up for the class. Class size is limited.

Bloomin’ Crazy Plant

Our annual Bloomin’ Crazy Plant sale will be held Saturday, April 10 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Cormier Park, 8235 FM 1442 in Orangefield between the railroad tracks and the Catholic Church. We will have a large variety of plants along with several vendors to enhance your gardening experience. Masks will be required to enter the pavilion. Temperatures will be taken prior to entrance. Tickets will be given out on a first come basis and the number of people allowed in at a time will be limited to properly social distance. For more information, please email ocmg1990@gmail.com

Free Diabetes Classes

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Orange County will be holding free Do Well Be Well with Diabetes classes. Join us in learning how to prevent and control your type 2 diabetes, eat healthy and much more to control your diabetes. The series will last for 5 weeks (on Mondays) starting March 1 and ends on March 29 and will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will be held at the Extension office in the Orange County Convention and Expo Center. To get the full educational benefit, you need to attend all 5 classes if possible. Call 409-882-7010 to sign-up for this series.

CASA Classic Golf Tournament

CASA Classic Golf Tournament benefitting the programs of CASA of the Sabine Neches Region is from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Wildwood Golf Course. Four person Scramble, $300 per team, $100 Hole Sponsor. Register at casanr.org for more information call 409-886-2272

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Nutritional Infusions and Teas Seminar

Orange County Master Gardeners will have a seminar on Nutritional Infusions and Teas Seminar on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Expo Center Ballroom, 11475 FM 1442, North entrance

Bring your own mug to taste the teas.

COVID-19 protocols will still be observed such as mask wearing is required and we will social distance. Sanitizer will be available as well as temperatures will be taken prior to entrance.

Email ocmg1990@gmail.com or Call 409-882-7010 to sign up for the class.

Fishing Tournament Vendor applications available

BASS Masters Elite Fishing Tournament will be here April 8-11, 2021. Are you interested in being a Vendor for the event? Or do you know someone that would want to be? We would love to have you! See application at orangeleader.com Call the chamber today to secure your spot! 883-3536

COVID Vaccine Awareness

NAACP Orange, Texas Branch, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Orange (TX) Alumnae Chapter, and National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa Epsilon Lambda Chapter – Orange, Texas is hosting an event to help raise awareness concerning the COVID-19 vaccine with a question-and-answer event with Dr. Amanda Gilbert and Dr. Louis Gilbert on Facebook and YouTube Live at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 21.

NAACP Meeting

The NAACP Orange, Texas Branch wants to welcome our current and new members. Members are invited to the first NAACP general meeting of 2021 at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Please join Zoom ID# 881 7271 6250 Passcode: 958434

The purpose is to bring unity to our community! There are a few changes in leadership, but the purpose remains the same:

To support, democracy, dignity and freedom.

Free cooking class

Celebrate Spring with a free cooking class at the pavilion at The Field of Plenty 2120 Wickard Orange, Texas starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday March 27, 2021. The Field of Plenty is directly behind Orange Christian Service which is on West Park.

Participants will learn ways to cook healthy vegetables for their family, taste all that is cooked, receive a folder of healthy vegetable recipes and a kit with soil and seeds to plant a personal vegetable garden. Seating is limited to 8-10 and masks are to be worn and social distancing will be observed. RSVP 886-0938

The funding provided for this project is The Entergy Charitable Foundation.

Free Electronic Filing Tax Services

Jackson Community Center will be offering Free Tax Assistance through Lamar University Community Tax Center. Fast refund and electronic filing are available to eligible families and individuals earning up to $57,000.

Date and time: Thru April 15, 2021. Open Monday thru Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 520 W. Decatur Ave in Orange, Texas, by appointments only.

To schedule an appointment and for additional information please contact Elizabeth Campbell, Program Manager at (409) 779-1981 or email jccorange@gmail.com

Prom Dress Giveaway

Gate City Guild #42 is giving away 80 prom dresses. To qualify, one must be a senior and show school ID. This is open to Southeast Texas High School seniors only. Dresses are brand new. To set up a time to select a dress, call Benitris Edwards at 409-330-6730.