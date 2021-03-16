expand
March 17, 2021

Reynolds' blast, McNeil's arm lifts Bears over Lumberton

By Van Wade

Published 8:52 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

LITTLE CYPRESS – Dean Reynolds launched a three-run home run blast in the bottom of the sixth inning and Zach McNeil pitched a complete-game one-hitter to help lift the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears to a 4-1 District 22-4A opening victory over the Lumberton Raiders Tuesday night at Gibbens Field.

The Bears trailed the Raiders 1-0 going into the sixth after the Raiders scored on an error.

The Bears (6-9, 1-0) loaded the bases without getting a hit against the Raiders (10-3-1, 0-1) to get the inning going. Anthony Bandiero scored Zach Krummel with a sacrifice fly to tie the game up.

Reynolds then came up with the heroics as he blasted a three-run home that sealed the deal.

The Bears will make a short trip to West Orange-Stark to take on the Mustangs Friday.

