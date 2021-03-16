Orange Police Beat 3.15.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for March 15, 2021:

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at south service road west of Gloria

Controlled substance at the 800 block of Cordrey Ave

Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of 8 th

Controlled substance at Adams Bayou north service road

Controlled substance at Edgemont and Bowling Lane

Controlled substance at the 7200 block of Interstate 10

Controlled substance at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 62

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department