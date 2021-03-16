Orange Police Beat 3.15.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for March 15, 2021:
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at south service road west of Gloria
- Controlled substance at the 800 block of Cordrey Ave
- Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of 8th
- Controlled substance at Adams Bayou north service road
- Controlled substance at Edgemont and Bowling Lane
- Controlled substance at the 7200 block of Interstate 10
- Controlled substance at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 62
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department