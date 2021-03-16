expand
March 17, 2021

Munoz walkoff HR lifts Vidor over BC in nine innings

By Van Wade

Published 10:05 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

VIDOR – Bryce Munoz hit a walkoff home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to send the Vidor Pirates to a 4-3 victory over the Bridge City Cardinals in the District 22-4A openers for both teams.

It was quite the battle between the Pirates (7-8, 1-0) and the Cardinals (7-6-1, 0-1).

Both teams pitched well as Vidor finished with seven hits while the Cardinals had three.

Munoz finished with three RBI while Quintin Root had two hits and a RBI for the Pirates.

Sam Carpenter drove in two runs for the Cardinals.

Carpenter tossed 7 2/3 innings for Bridge City and struck out nine. Regan Weiblinger tossed the most innings for the Pirates, going 6 1/3 and striking out 11.

The Cardinals will return home Friday to play host to Orangefield while the Pirates head to Lumberton.

