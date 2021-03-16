expand
March 17, 2021

Lady Bobcats take care of Silsbee in quick fashion

By Van Wade

Published 9:02 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats defeated the Silsbee Lady Tigers 10-0 in in five innings in District 22-4A action at Lady Bobcat Field.

Codie Sorge got the win on the mound. Sorge gave up just three hits, with 10 strikeouts.

Ryden Stanfield went 2 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored. Joli Ponfick had a single and an RBI. Sorge went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Emma Humplik had a home run with two RBIs and two runs scored. Harleigh Rawls had a walk with a run scored. Olivia Grant went 2 for 4 with two doubles and three runs scored. Abigail Curphey went 1 for 2 with a walk, and two RBIs.

The Lady Bobcats (13-4-2, 2-0) will venture to Bridge City Friday in a nice Orange County clash.

