Orange Police Beat 3-12-3-14.21

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from March 12 – March 14, 2021:

Friday, March 12

Controlled substance at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road

Public Intoxication at the 5700 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 eastbound at 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 2300 block of Lutcher Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of 16th Street

Saturday, March 13

Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 62

Assault at the 1200 block of 3 rd Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 500 block of Gardenia Ave.

Theft on the Cove Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown

Criminal Trespass at the 400 block of West Hickory Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1500 block of Allie Payne Drive

Abandoning or endangering a child at the 1600 block of 16 th Street

Street Controlled substance at the 100 block of Border Street

Hit and run resulting in vehicle on South State Hwy. 87 near DPS

Driving under the influence of alcohol at the 1900 block of Link Ave

Public intoxication at Dupont and Bland

Sunday, March 14

Public intoxication on Cove Drive

Damaged property at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Interstate 10

Assault at the 600 block of Burton Ave

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department