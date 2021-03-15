Orange County marriage licenses issued 3.8-3.12.21

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of March 8 – March 12, 2021:

Susan Rushing and Deborah Verret

Keith Thibodeaux and Kristin Neff

Zarek Kirkland and Mitzi Kirkland

Louis Goodeaux and Jamie Holmes

Brett Tilley and Alana Jones

William Buchholz and Erica Pentecost

Gregory Cole and Tarsha West

Jonah Lemoine and Megan Posey

Ryan Murphy and Savannah Simon

Landon Luna and Jaelyn Nichols

David Mena and Katlin Gordon

Michael Toman and Ashley Antee

Robert Sanborn and Amber Nichols

George Haynes and Pamela Sherman