Intro to Beekeeping Course

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office has some upcoming program in April:

April 13, 20, and 27: Intro to Beekeeping: The topics that will be covered in this series are Equipment, Personal Protective Gear, Hive Products, and Basic Biology & Starting Concerns. The cost for the whole series is $25 if paid prior to the class and $30 if paid at the door. This will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the AgriLife Extension Office on FM 1442 in Orange. Please reserve your spot by April 10 by calling the Extension Office at 409-882-7010.