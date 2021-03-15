Dow Chemical a leader in production and community

By Van Wade

There is no doubt that Dow Chemical has been a blessing to the Orange County area.

Not only does Dow Chemical provide many jobs for families across the area, they are embedded in helping the community grow in many ways as well.

Dow Chemical Company, is an American chemical and manufacturer that is one of the world’s leading suppliers of chemicals, plastics, synthetic fibers, and agricultural products.

Dow Chemical Company employs tens of thousands of people worldwide and operates manufacturing plants in more than 150 countries. Its products include artificial turf, materials for golf balls and other recreational equipment, adhesives, packaging products, coatings and insulation for wire and cable, building materials, herbicides and insecticides, and chemicals used in the pharmaceutical and automotive industries. Its better-known products include Styrofoam insulation and the pesticide Lorsban.

In 2018, it was announced that Dow would be making a series of investments totaling approximately $100 million over the next two years to expand manufacturing capacity and modernize facilities at the Sabine River Operations plant in Orange County, Texas. The investments will incrementally expand production capacity to support global growth of specialty materials manufactured at the site, specifically the Surlyn®, Nucrel®, Fusabond®, and Vamac® product lines.

Dow combines science and technology knowledge to develop premier materials science solutions that are essential to human progress. Dow has one of the strongest and broadest toolkits in the industry, with robust technology, asset integration, scale and competitive capabilities that enable it to address complex global issues. Dow’s market-driven, industry-leading portfolio of advanced materials, industrial intermediates and plastics businesses deliver a broad range of differentiated technology-based products and solutions for customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, and consumer care.

The Dow Chemical Company puts a strong emphasis on both global citizenship and defining community success. The overarching goal and focus for Dow is to build sustainable communities within which they exist. Through their partnership with United Way, which dates back to more than 75 years, Dow has been able to work together to improve communities on a national scale and advance both of our missions.

Dow Chemical supports charitable initiatives focused on community success, science education and environmental stewardship. In efforts to build the workforce of tomorrow they collaborate with communities to “STEMtheGAP” and increase awareness of the job and economic opportunities aligned with a career in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Dow employees are also encouraged to give of their time and take on skills-based employee engagement assignments and volunteer opportunities through their Dow Sustainability Corps (DSC). Ultimately, their focus on community outreach is measured by leaving a positive impact on every community where they have operations.

Together, with United Way, they work to improve their communities within which they have a presence. By 2025, they have a goal of positively impacting the lives of 1 billion people, and United Way looks forward to partnering with them to achieve this milestone.

Dow Chemical has done so many wonderful things in Orange County, just recently this year in January, they were at it again.

The Orange County Economic Development Corporation announces the release of applications for the Small Business Recovery Grant Program, made possible by a donation from Dow. Qualifying Orange County businesses will be eligible to receive a $1,000 grant to assist with economic recovery efforts.

Southeast Texas was significantly impacted in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as Hurricanes Laura and Delta. On March 19, 2020, Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of DSHS, declared a public health disaster in Texas, because COVID-19 “has created an immediate threat, poses a high risk of death to a large number of people, and creates a substantial risk of public exposure because of the disease’s method of transmission and evidence that there is community spread in Texas.”

On August 27, 2020, Hurricane Laura made landfall causing significant property damage and economic loss. Six weeks later, Hurricane Delta impacted Orange County and further contributed to the economic disorder.

“We are very appreciative of Dow’s generous $45,000 contribution to the recovery and success of our local small businesses. This partnership will allow the EDC to inject funds directly back into our community and support Orange County businesses through a very difficult year,” says Jessica Hill, Executive Director.

“Orange has welcomed Dow into the community – we are neighbors. When a neighbor is hurting, you find ways to help. We are excited about this opportunity to pay it forward with our partner the Orange County EDC. We are always stronger when we work together,” Chrissy Babcock, Dow Sabine River Operations, said.