expand
Ad Spot

March 15, 2021

Cooking Class for Adults with Rocky

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 11:35 am Monday, March 15, 2021

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office has some upcoming program in April:

April 17:  Cooking Class for Adults with Rocky:  Have fun while cooking healthy recipes.  You will be preparing a 3-course meal, have mystery box ingredients, and door prizes.  Your instructor will be Rocky Bridges and will be held at 10 a.m.  The cost of this class is $25 per person due by April 9. This will also be held at the AgriLife Extension office on FM 1442 in Orange.  Call 409-882-7010 to sign-up for the class.  Class size is limited.

More News

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 12 p.m. Mon 3.15.21

Arts & Humanities Council Announces Hurricane Relief Grant for Individual Artists

Cooking Class for Adults with Rocky

Intro to Beekeeping Course