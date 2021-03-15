Arts & Humanities Council Announces Hurricane Relief Grant for Individual Artists

The Arts & Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana, in partnership with the Ceramics League of Miami, is administering the Individual Artist Hurricane Relief Grant for artists in the 5-parish area. The purpose of this grant is to provide some relief to artists in the community that have been greatly affected by Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

“We are thankful for the generous donations from the Ceramics League of Miami to allow for us to provide some relief for our artists in the area,” said Devan Corbello, Arts & Humanities Council’s executive director. “This grant is one step closer to getting working artists back on their feet after a very difficult year.”

Individuals that qualify include: dancers, visual artists, musicians, actors, and writers that lost income due to storm damage. Artists that are 18 years and older, that live in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, or Jeff Davis parish can apply for the grant between March 15th and April 2nd by following the link: https://artscouncilswla.org/ahc-individual-artist-hurricane-relief-grant-guidelines/, and email the application to Madison Miller at madisonm@artscouncilswla.org. Grant award amounts will be up to $300 each. Funds are limited and will be awarded to eligible applicants who meet all of the following criteria and fully complete their application up until funding capacity is reached.

For any questions, call the Arts & Humanities Council at 337.439.2787. For more information and how to support the Arts & Humanities Council, visit their website, www.artscouncilswla.org.