First Baptist Church – Orange welcomes new pastor

To The Leader

First Baptist Church – Orange is excited to announce Josh Fults as our new Pastor. Josh began his first sermon series at FBCO on Sunday, February 28th. Excitement fills the air at FBCO, as the church has been praying for more than two years for the new leader that God would send.

In September 2018, the church’s longtime Pastor, Barry Bradley, announced his plan to retire. A

Pastor Search Committee was selected to find a new Pastor. The committee, led by Liz Morris, used a backdrop of prayer for God’s direction in their search. The church and the committee looked to scripture for its criteria for what a good spiritual leader should be. The committee clung to God’s Word in Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future.”

After much prayer and searching the Pastor Search committee found Josh Fults and extended the call for him to come as our next Pastor.

Josh served at Trout Creek Baptist Church in Kirbyville as Associate Pastor & Worship Minister for seventeen years. He also is a Licensed Professional Counselor. Josh has served as Chair of Religious Studies at Veritas Classical Academy in Beaumont. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology and a Master of Arts in Apologetics. In addition, he has completed the coursework for a Master of Divinity and will receive his diploma at a graduation ceremony in May, 2021.

Members of the Pastor Search Committee fell in love with Josh and his family as soon as they met them. They describe him as having “a love for God and His word, a humble spirit, and a desire to follow God’s will.”

On January 31, Fults received an overwhelmingly affirmative vote by church; effective February 28, Fults officially became the pastor of First Baptist Church Orange.

The church is excited to welcome their new pastor and his family.

“God has continued to bless our church during this time of transition. We can’t wait to see what the days ahead hold. First Baptist continually strives to “Connect our Community to a Complete Life in Christ”. The entire staff is anxious to follow Josh’s leadership as we continue on our mission.” said Jason Fuller, Family Minister.

Fults says he and his family are pleased to be part of First Baptist Church. He and his wife of 13 years, Devon, and their three children – Hayden, 10, Hadley, 8, and Hollyn, 4 – are looking forward to making their home in Orange. Josh enjoys spending time with friends and family, reading, and being outdoors.

As Fults steps into his new role as pastor of First Baptist Church, he says he is eager to see how the Lord works in the church. The church body is also looking forward to what is ahead.

“The pastor search committee is elated to see our church members welcome our new pastor. It took two years for the Lord to show us the man that would shepherd us but it was worth the wait!” said Morris. First Baptist Church, located at 7637 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr., has services on Sundays at 9:45 and 11 a.m. You are invited!