Community Briefs 3.13.21

Bloomin’ Crazy Plant

Our annual Bloomin’ Crazy Plant sale will be held Saturday, April 10 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Cormier Park, 8235 FM 1442 in Orangefield between the railroad tracks and the Catholic Church. We will have a large variety of plants along with several vendors to enhance your gardening experience. Masks will be required to enter the pavilion. Temperatures will be taken prior to entrance. Tickets will be given out on a first come basis and the number of people allowed in at a time will be limited to properly social distance. For more information, please email ocmg1990@gmail.com

Nutritional Infusions and Teas Seminar

Orange County Master Gardeners will have a seminar on Nutritional Infusions and Teas Seminar on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Expo Center Ballroom, 11475 FM 1442, North entrance

Bring your own mug to taste the teas.

COVID-19 protocols will still be observed such as mask wearing is required and we will social distance. Sanitizer will be available as well as temperatures will be taken prior to entrance.

Email ocmg1990@gmail.com or Call 409-882-7010 to sign up for the class.

Fishing Tournament Vendor applications available

BASS Masters Elite Fishing Tournament will be here April 8-11, 2021. Are you interested in being a Vendor for the event? Or do you know someone that would want to be? We would love to have you! See application at orangeleader.com Call the chamber today to secure your spot! 883-3536

COVID Vaccine Awareness

NAACP Orange, Texas Branch, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Orange (TX) Alumnae Chapter, and National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa Epsilon Lambda Chapter – Orange, Texas is hosting an event to help raise awareness concerning the COVID-19 vaccine with a question-and-answer event with Dr. Amanda Gilbert and Dr. Louis Gilbert on Facebook and YouTube Live at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 21.

NAACP Meeting

The NAACP Orange, Texas Branch wants to welcome our current and new members. Members are invited to the first NAACP general meeting of 2021 at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Please join Zoom ID# 881 7271 6250 Passcode: 958434

The purpose is to bring unity to our community! There are a few changes in leadership, but the purpose remains the same:

To support, democracy, dignity and freedom.

Free cooking class

Celebrate Spring with a free cooking class at the pavilion at The Field of Plenty 2120 Wickard Orange, Texas starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday March 27, 2021. The Field of Plenty is directly behind Orange Christian Service which is on West Park.

Participants will learn ways to cook healthy vegetables for their family, taste all that is cooked, receive a folder of healthy vegetable recipes and a kit with soil and seeds to plant a personal vegetable garden. Seating is limited to 8-10 and masks are to be worn and social distancing will be observed. RSVP 886-0938

The funding provided for this project is The Entergy Charitable Foundation.

Chili/Link Sale

The VFW Aux 2775 Orange will be holding a Chili/Link Sale in the VFW Hall at 53023 North 16th Street in Orange on Saturday March 13, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds to help our Veterans and Outreach Programs. Come for a bowl of Chili and show your support for our local veterans’ programs.

VFW Auxiliary Spring Garage Sale

The VFW Auxiliary 2775 Orange will hold their Spring Garage Sake in the VFW Hall at 5303 North 16th Street from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021. The cost per table is $15, each clothes rack will be an additional $5. For more information, contact Mary Snapp at 409-697-0380. Payments can be mailed to Mary Snapp at 7927 Sandra Lane in Orange. Please make check out to VFW AUX 2775.

Free Electronic Filing Tax Services

Jackson Community Center will be offering Free Tax Assistance through Lamar University Community Tax Center. Fast refund and electronic filing are available to eligible families and individuals earning up to $57,000.

Date and time: Thru April 15, 2021. Open Monday thru Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 520 W. Decatur Ave in Orange, Texas, by appointments only.

To schedule an appointment and for additional information please contact Elizabeth Campbell, Program Manager at (409) 779-1981 or email jccorange@gmail.com

Prom Dress Giveaway

Gate City Guild #42 is giving away 80 prom dresses. To qualify, one must be a senior and show school ID. This is open to Southeast Texas High School seniors only. Dresses are brand new. To set up a time to select a dress, call Benitris Edwards at 409-330-6730.

Free Diabetes Classes

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Orange County will be holding free Do Well Be Well with Diabetes classes. Join us in learning how to prevent and control your type 2 diabetes, eat healthy and much more to control your diabetes. The series will last for 5 weeks (on Mondays) starting March 1 and ends on March 29 and will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will be held at the Extension office in the Orange County Convention and Expo Center. To get the full educational benefit, you need to attend all 5 classes if possible. Call 409-882-7010 to sign-up for this series.

CASA Classic Golf Tournament

CASA Classic Golf Tournament benefitting the programs of CASA of the Sabine Neches Region is from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Wildwood Golf Course. Four person Scramble, $300 per team, $100 Hole Sponsor. Register at casanr.org for more information call 409-886-2272

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Recycle, recycle, recycle

Keep Orange County Beautiful and Trashy Ladies are encouraging residents to sign up for recycling at https://recyclops.com/locations/texas/orange/ No need to sort, just bag your clean recyclables in their bags and they will take care of the rest.

Orange County Beekeepers Group Meetings

Meetings are suspended pending COVID-19 resolution. The Orange County Beekeepers Group normally meets the first Tuesday of each month 6 p.m. Anyone interested in Honeybees or Beekeeping is welcome to join us on Facebook, search Orange Texas Beekeepers.

We are a group of local beekeepers interested in spreading information about honeybees and the pollination service they perform. This group works with the Orange County Ag Agent to expand beekeeping opportunity in Orange. We also strive to aid and assist fellow beekeepers, any new beekeepers and the general public.

For information or assistance with Honeybee removals please contact the Orange County Agrilife office 409-882-7010.

Fish or BBQ Dinner Fundraiser

Gate City Guild #42 is selling Fried or Baked Fish or BBQ dinners as a fundraiser, from 9 a.m. until sold out on Friday, March 19 at 110 Amaryllis Ave. in Orange. Dinners are $10 each with your choice of Fish or Barbecue with green beans, potato salad, dirty rice, bread and a drink. To preorder, call Benitris Edwards at 409-330-6730.

Be A Change Maker

United Way offers a Change Maker option to help. You can ‘round up’ your spare change with every credit or debit card purchase. Find out more by texting UWOC to 43506 or online at https://unitedwayorangecounty.harnessapp.com/roundup/

Art in the Park and Orange Riverfront Car Show

Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting Art in the Park and the Orange Riverfront Car Show at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 10 at Stark Park located at 201 7th Street in Orange.

Fly Ins

Orange County Radio Control Club meets each Tuesday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the club’s airfield located at 10623 Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. Guests are welcome as long as club members are present. Learn more about building and flying remote controlled airplanes with other enthusiasts.

Hand Quilting Demonstration

Thrift and Gift Shop holds a free Hand Quilting demonstration from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., every Tues. and Thurs. at 350 South 37th Street in Orange (located in the old Salk School). For more information call 409-886-7649.

Pete’s Dueling Pianos

United Way of OC will present Pete’s Dueling Pianos on May 1, 2021. More information will be made available closer to the event.